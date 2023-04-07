|
07.04.2023 22:00:00
3 Reasons to Buy CrowdStrike Stock Hand Over Fist While It's Still Down 57%
Anyone who keeps up with recent headlines can attest to the fact that cybersecurity is an issue that isn't going away. Phishing, hacks, data breaches, malware, and ransomware attacks have become all too common, only increasing the need for state-of-the-art solutions -- and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) has been there to answer the call.Yet the bear market that has plagued technology stocks since late 2021 hasn't done CrowdStrike investors any favors, as the stock is still down 57% from its peak. That flies in the face of the company's frantic pace of growth and the compelling opportunity that remains. Furthermore, seasoned investors know that it's only a matter of time before a bull market starts to run, which will enrich investors that bought quality companies -- like this one -- while they were on sale.Let's look at three reasons investors should take advantage of CrowdStrike's struggling stock price -- while it's still a bargain.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!