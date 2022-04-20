|
3 Reasons to Buy Curaleaf Stock on the Dip
Marijuana stocks have been on a downward trend for the past couple of months, mostly because of a lack of positive movement toward U.S. federal legalization. But that doesn't change the fact that some of the domestic multistate players (MSO)s are excellent growth stocks that could bring huge returns once the industry matures.One such company is Massachusetts-based Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), which is outshining its peers. Curaleaf proved yet again how capable it is with its strong end to 2021. Let's take a look at its fourth-quarter results and determine why now is the best time to buy this pot stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
