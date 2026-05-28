Walt Disney Aktie
WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060
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28.05.2026 17:52:00
3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock in June
There's a great, big, beautiful tomorrow coming for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). The market just either doesn't believe it or doesn't see it. Shares of the media giant have fallen 8% so far in 2026, down 5% over the past year.Zooming out, the House of Mouse continues to lag the overall market. Disney stock is up 18% over the past three years, but down a brutal 41% over the last five years. The market has gotten tired of waiting for a storybook finish, but there's still time for a "happily" in the "ever after."Let's go over three reasons why now might be a good time to warm up to the out-of-favor icon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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