Walt Disney Aktie

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WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060

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22.09.2026 16:06:00

3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock in the Fall

Autumn is here, and traditionally, this is a quiet time for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). Its slate of summer theatrical releases with blockbuster potential slows to a trickle. Families return to school, and with that comes a slowdown in turnstile clicks at Disney World and Disneyland.

Even the broadcasting business, which typically picks up the pace this time of year, hits different. The start of ABC's new fall programming season has been overshadowed by the year-round cadence of fresh offerings on streaming services. Fresh NFL and NBA seasons kick off and tip off on ESPN -- and college ball on the ACC Network -- but now a slew of digital platforms have carved out pro sports content.

It doesn't mean that the House of Mouse is a house of cards. There are a few good reasons to warm up to the Mickey Mouse company right now. Let's take a look at three things that will happen over the next three months to make Disney worth owning.

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