02.02.2022 12:15:00
3 Reasons to Buy DraftKings and 1 Reason to Sell
Sports is arguably the greatest entertainment known to humanity; the big game can come down to the last seconds, with drama that's better than nearly any movie script. It's one of the reasons there's so much money in sports, and online sports gaming and betting company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) has been scrambling to grab market share in the red-hot U.S. betting market.The stock's been a bad bet for investors, down 60% over the past year. With shares at depressed levels, it might be time to take a closer look. Here are three reasons investors should consider picking the stock for their portfolio, and one big reason to cut it loose instead.DraftKings started with daily and weekly fantasy sports games, where users would choose real players to fill fictional lineups who would accumulate points based on the stats of the players they picked. Continue reading
