Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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20.06.2026 09:00:00
3 Reasons to Buy Eli Lilly Stock
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has been firing on all cylinders. The stock is up 40% over the past 12 months as the company continues to grow revenue and earnings faster than most of its similarly sized peers. And for what it's worth, the pharmaceutical leader has also left these peers far behind, becoming the first healthcare company to reach $1 trillion in market value. However, it might not be too late to invest in the drugmaker. Let's consider three reasons why Eli Lilly could have far more upside ahead.Image source: The Motley Fool.Eli Lilly's leadership in the weight loss market has been instrumental to its success in recent years. Sales of the company's Zepbound (tirzepatide) -- the first dual agonist of the GLP-1 and GIP hormones to receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration -- are growing rapidly. Eli Lilly's oral GLP-1 medicine, Foundayo, is also contributing. Yet Eli Lilly still has significant untapped potential in this space.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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