Eli Lilly Aktie

Eli Lilly für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

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14.06.2026 14:15:00

3 Reasons to Buy Eli Lilly Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

There are some good reasons why investors might want to avoid Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). For example, its price-to-earnings ratio is high at 40x, and its yield is very low at just 0.6%. But there are also some very good reasons to buy the drug maker's shares, noting that it is a leader in the merging GLP-1 weight-loss market. Here are three reasons to buy Eli Lilly as it looks to leverage its success to create a brighter tomorrow. Eli Lilly's P/E ratio is high for a very good reason. It was second to market with a GLP-1 shot, but it quickly overtook Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), which was the first to market with a GLP-1 shot (Wegovy). And the sales growth Eli Lilly's Mounjaro and Zepbound have achieved is nothing short of incredible. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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