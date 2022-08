3 Reasons to Buy First Solar Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) have nearly doubled in a month on the back of strong earnings and the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, and this may just be the start of the company's momentum. First Solar is building two new manufacturing plants at a time when solar panel prices are rising, and demand is growing around the world.Even after the recent increase in First Solar's valuation, there are three great reasons to buy this renewable energy stock. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading