08.06.2022 14:30:00
3 Reasons to Buy GameStop, and 1 to Sell
Most arguments in favor of buying GameStop (NYSE: GME) center around the power of its meme stock status. It remains one of the most discussed stocks online, and because meme stock prices are often driven by social media chatter rather than business fundamentals, its top-of-mind position with investors makes the stock appealing to many.Yet I still subscribe to the notion an investment needs to be based on something less transitory than whether a stock is popular on Reddit. Stocks remain the greatest wealth creation vehicle available, so buying and holding good companies for many years, decades even, is the best strategy for investing.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
