|
21.08.2022 14:40:00
3 Reasons to Buy GoPro Stock and 1 Reason to Sell
GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) has long struggled to make its business into one that attracts a diverse group of users across multiple markets, and it has had to find ways to stand out and compete. Its stock struggled right along with it, amid market conditions limiting it as well. With high-resolution cameras available on many smartphones, GoPro has had to somewhat settle for being a niche company supported by sports and thrill-seeking enthusiasts.GoPro has used this niche market to grow revenue over time directly and indirectly from its core business. And that is helping its stock. There are at least three reasons to think this tech stock can continue to find success down this path. There is also at least one key challenge it faces that potential investors need to factor in.A perception of being an app without an ecosystem has long hurt GoPro stock. With sophisticated cameras built into smartphones and manufacturers continuing to make improvements, GoPro's cameras held little appeal.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GoPromehr Nachrichten
|
14:40
|3 Reasons to Buy GoPro Stock and 1 Reason to Sell (MotleyFool)
|
09.08.22
|Is GoPro Stock a Buy Now? (MotleyFool)
|
06.08.22
|GoPro (GPRO) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
05.08.22
|GoPro-Aktie mit deutlichen Verlusten: GoPro macht im zweiten Quartal weniger Gewinn (finanzen.at)
|
04.08.22
|Ausblick: GoPro präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
20.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: GoPro verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu GoPromehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GoPro
|6,34
|-3,82%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im Abwärtssog -- Asiens Börsen letztlich richtungslos
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls nach. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich in der Verlustzone. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang unentschlossen.