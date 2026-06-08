Green Aktie
WKN DE: A114R0 / ISIN: KYG4164T1031
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08.06.2026 04:28:00
3 Reasons to Buy Green Thumb Industries Like There's No Tomorrow
The rescheduling of cannabis from a Schedule I to a Schedule III drug by the U.S. Department of Justice on April 23 means that the sector's stocks will no longer move in tandem with political winds. More than ever, there are cannabis winners and losers, and Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) is among the former.The company is financially strong enough, with self-sustaining cash generation, to benefit from recent regulatory changes and weather any short-term shifts.The legal U.S. cannabis market was expected to be $137.7 bilion in 2026 and is expected to grow to a $1.43 trillion market by 2034, a compound annual growth rate of 34%, according to a Fortune Business Insights report.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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