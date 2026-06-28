Green Aktie

Green für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A114R0 / ISIN: KYG4164T1031

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28.06.2026 08:15:00

3 Reasons to Buy Green Thumb Industries Stock Hand Over Fist

Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) has become one of the strongest operators in the U.S. cannabis industry. While many of its competitors continue to struggle with profitability, high debt, and weak cash flow, Green Thumb has consistently generated earnings and cash while expanding its retail footprint.To be sure, the company still faces the same challenges confronting the broader cannabis sector, such as price compression, heavy taxation, and an uncertain regulatory environment, but its financial performance suggests it's better positioned than most to navigate them.Here are three reasons the stock deserves a closer look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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