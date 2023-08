3 Reasons to Buy Hershey Stock After Its 15% Dividend Hike

A consistently rising payout is almost always indicative of a company that is steadily growing its revenue and profits. This is why a proven track record of dividend growth is an encouraging sign that a company is of the utmost quality.Having just upped its quarterly dividend by 15.1% to $1.192 per share, The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) has earned a reputation of being a truly amazing business. Let's explore the company's fundamentals and valuation to learn what makes it an excellent buy for dividend growth investors now. When most people think of Hershey, chocolate is probably the first thing that comes to mind. As the company holds the top U.S. market share in the chocolate category by virtue of brands such as Hershey, Kit-Kat, and Almond Joy, that's not surprising. But with acquisitions over the last several years like Dot's Homestyle Pretzels and SkinnyPop popcorn, the consumer staples company has also secured its No. 2 spot in the U.S. snacking category. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel