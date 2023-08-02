|
02.08.2023 14:15:00
3 Reasons to Buy Hershey Stock After Its 15% Dividend Hike
A consistently rising payout is almost always indicative of a company that is steadily growing its revenue and profits. This is why a proven track record of dividend growth is an encouraging sign that a company is of the utmost quality.Having just upped its quarterly dividend by 15.1% to $1.192 per share, The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) has earned a reputation of being a truly amazing business. Let's explore the company's fundamentals and valuation to learn what makes it an excellent buy for dividend growth investors now. When most people think of Hershey, chocolate is probably the first thing that comes to mind. As the company holds the top U.S. market share in the chocolate category by virtue of brands such as Hershey, Kit-Kat, and Almond Joy, that's not surprising. But with acquisitions over the last several years like Dot's Homestyle Pretzels and SkinnyPop popcorn, the consumer staples company has also secured its No. 2 spot in the U.S. snacking category. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Hershey Co (B)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu The Hershey Co (B)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen etwas tiefer -- ATX zum Handelsschluss im Plus -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es im Donnerstagshandel aufwärts, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex abgab. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich am Donnerstag seitwärts. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich mit gemischten Vorzeichen.