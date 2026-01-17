NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
17.01.2026 15:25:00
3 Reasons to Buy IBM Stock Right Now
IBM (NYSE: IBM) stock was a big winner in 2025. Shares of the tech giant soared 35%, handily beating the S&P 500. IBM spent much of the past decade stuck in a slow, inconsistent turnaround effort after arriving late to the cloud computing party. Over the past few years, however, the company has emerged from this malaise. A focus on hybrid cloud computing and enterprise AI has kick-started IBM's growth and set up the company for long-term success.While IBM stock is close to an all-time high, there are still multiple reasons for long-term investors to jump in now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
