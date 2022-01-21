|
21.01.2022 12:27:00
3 Reasons to Buy Intuitive Surgical, and 1 Reason to Sell
Robotic-assisted surgery represents the future of surgical procedures. The advantages are several. Such procedures are minimally invasive, patients have quicker recovery times, their hospital stays are shorter, and less aftercare is required.Intuitive Surgical's (NASDAQ: ISRG) da Vinci surgical system is the dominant market leader, with thousands of systems installed worldwide. The question is, with COVID-19 crimping the company's results, is the stock a buy?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!