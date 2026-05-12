Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWU / ISIN: KYG651631007
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12.05.2026 19:27:00
3 Reasons to Buy Joby Aviation Over Archer Aviation
Investors often talk about considering risk and reward when valuing stocks, particularly in speculative areas like the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) sector. Doing so with the two highest-profile eVTOL companies, Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) and Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR), makes for a fascinating comparison. And it suggests buying the former over the latter.Image source: Joby Aviation.It's important to clearly distinguish between the two eVTOL companies. Archer Aviation aims primarily to be an eVTOL original equipment manufacturer (OEM), while Joby intends to be a vertically integrated transportation-as-a-service (TaaS) company. Both business models have their pluses and minuses.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs
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04.05.26
|Ausblick: Joby Aviation öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|Ausblick: Joby Aviation legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)