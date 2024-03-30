|
30.03.2024 11:13:00
3 Reasons to Buy Lululemon Stock Right Now
Hot tech stocks usually generate the most buzz on Wall Street. But they aren't always the best picks. Yes, the stocks that have delivered the most gains over the past few decades have been predominantly tech stocks, like Amazon and Apple. But they've also been the victims of blowups and buyouts. In other words, they're risky, and they often come with a high risk vs. reward proposition.Think of it this way. Even if you find one Amazon, you still need to spread out your investments over a group of hot growth stocks because, in the early stages, you won't know which tech stock will hit it big. If you own around 30 stocks, you need some of them to be reliable winners so your growth bets can do their work while a large percentage of your money is protected.Strong consumer goods companies are excellent candidates for stock picks that can provide high growth potential without adding high risk. Over the past few years, Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) has demonstrated that it's running an exceptional business, and its stock has outperformed the market by a wide margin. It's still a growth engine, and it offers some serious benefits for investors. Here are three reasons to buy it today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
