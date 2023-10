3 Reasons to Buy McDonald's Stock Right Now

If there is a bright side to a market pullback, it's that it puts many high-performing stocks on sale. Wall Street tends to become a lot less discerning when worries spike about an upcoming recession, as they have in recent months. The stocks of many successful businesses are selling off today, along with those that are at higher risk of seeing a sharp earnings slump during a cyclical downturn.McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) is a great example. The fast food giant's last few earnings updates show that it is firing on all cylinders even as consumer spending patterns slowed through the early summer months. And, while no business is immune to a recession, Mickey D's will likely emerge from any pullback with its market leadership intact.With that positive backdrop in mind, let's look at three specific reasons to like this restaurant stock right now .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel