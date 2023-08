3 Reasons to Buy Medtronic Stock

Over the past few years, medical device companies have struggled as the pandemic disrupted much of the industry, and economic problems contributed to lower sales and increasing expenses. Healthcare giant Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) did not escape these headwinds, which partly explains why the company's shares have decreased by 12% over the past 12 months.Still, Medtronic has plenty of redeeming qualities, especially for investors willing to hold the company's shares for a while. Let's consider three reasons to buy the company's stock right now.This graph below shows that Medtronic 's slow revenue growth problems predate the pandemic. At the start of the outbreak, its top line dropped off a cliff, and it later recouped those losses once the volume of elective surgeries bounced back after declining in the early days of COVID.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel