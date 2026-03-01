MercadoLibre Aktie
WKN DE: A0MYNP / ISIN: US58733R1023
|
01.03.2026 12:15:00
3 Reasons to Buy MercadoLibre Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
If one turns on the news, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) stock may look more like a sell than a buy. Cartel violence in Mexico or high inflation in Argentina call into question the stability of the business environment the company operates in, and indeed, the stock has sold off amid rising competition and an increase in bad loans.However, investors should remember that the stock is up by around 6,000% since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2007. Amid those gains, the retail stock is likely not done rising, and three reasons explain why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
