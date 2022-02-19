|
19.02.2022 13:00:00
3 Reasons to Buy Meta Platforms Stock -- and Never Sell
Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) has gotten off to a rough start in 2022 -- its stock price is down by more than 35% so far this year. That huge decline was largely triggered by a fourth-quarter earnings report that left investors unimpressed with both the social media giant's recent performance and its guidance.There is no doubt that Meta Platforms faces several issues -- notable among them, competition from other social media websites and apps such as TikTok, and the impact of Apple's moves to improve privacy protection and reduce the ability of apps to track users, which is taking a significant toll on digital advertising revenues. Still, Meta Platforms remains an excellent long-term bet for investors.Continue reading
