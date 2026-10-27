3 Reasons to Buy Meta Platforms Stock Before 2027

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has had a strong year of growth, while its stock has been quiet. As of Oct. 22, the stock was slightly down year to date and about 18% below its September high of $779.82.

That pullback is a buying opportunity, with Meta coming off a strong quarter and maintaining business momentum heading into 2027. Here are three reasons to take advantage of the dip.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg's big goal is what he calls "personal superintelligence." Meta wants to give every person their own artificial intelligence (AI) agent -- software that carries out tasks on its own for you. The recent launch of Muse, Meta's new personal agent, shows how Meta can turn its massive AI investments into products that reach people directly, opening up new ways to diversify revenue beyond advertising.

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