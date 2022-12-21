|
3 Reasons to Buy MongoDB Stock
Cloud computing has caused a dramatic shift in the database software market. Gone are the days of oppressive software licenses and on-premises installations. Today, spinning up a database in the cloud is dead simple and extremely affordable.MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) has been a big beneficiary of this sea change. The company has taken its flexible database software and built a managed, cloud-based platform that has been winning customers left and right. Annual revenue has now topped $1 billion, and the company's long-term growth prospects are as bright as ever.Here are three reasons growth-oriented investors should consider buying MongoDB stock.Continue reading
