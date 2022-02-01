|
01.02.2022 13:35:00
3 Reasons to Buy Netflix, 1 Reason to Sell
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has had quite the ride this year, and we're only one month into 2022! Amid the marketwide sell-off on interest rate fears and a less-than-stellar earnings report, Netflix is down about 30% on the year -- and that's despite a big gain in Monday's trading.After the plunge, is Netflix a buy? Or are the concerns raised on its earnings call, as well as possible interest rate increases, reasons to say away?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!