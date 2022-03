3 Reasons to Buy Netflix, and 1 Reason to Sell

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are rarely any investments without risk. Typically, even in your most admired stocks, you have one or more cautionary signals. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is no different. The last few years have been volatile for the company and its stock price. It thrived at the pandemic onset when demand for at-home entertainment surged. The reversal of that trend has become a headwind. There are several reasons investors should buy Netflix stock right now, and at least one reason you should sell. Let's look at each in more depth below. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading