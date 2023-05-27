|
27.05.2023 13:40:00
3 Reasons to Buy Netflix, and 1 Reason to Sell
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has been facing a hypercompetitive industry in recent years as numerous streaming companies vie for viewers' attention. Shares are down 48% from their peak (as of May 25), reflecting this challenging operating environment. To spur growth, Netflix introduced a cheaper, ad-based tier, and the business is cracking down on accounts that share passwords. Do the beaten-down shares present a potential buying opportunity? Let's look at three reasons why investors would want to buy the top streaming service stock, as well as a compelling reason to sell. One of top reasons to like Netflix is its improved financial position. The business reported an operating margin of 18% last year, and management predicts it will be higher this year. That's a sign of a healthy business from a profit perspective. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Netflix Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Netflix Inc.mehr Analysen
|23.05.23
|Netflix Buy
|UBS AG
|19.04.23
|Netflix Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.04.23
|Netflix Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.04.23
|Netflix Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.04.23
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.05.23
|Netflix Buy
|UBS AG
|19.04.23
|Netflix Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.04.23
|Netflix Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.04.23
|Netflix Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.04.23
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.05.23
|Netflix Buy
|UBS AG
|19.04.23
|Netflix Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.04.23
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.04.23
|Netflix Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.04.23
|Netflix Buy
|UBS AG
|19.04.23
|Netflix Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.01.23
|Netflix Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.11.22
|Netflix Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.10.22
|Netflix Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.07.22
|Netflix Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.04.23
|Netflix Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.04.23
|Netflix Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|20.01.23
|Netflix Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.10.22
|Netflix Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.10.22
|Netflix Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Netflix Inc.
|355,75
|5,42%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Schuldenstreit womöglich bald gelöst: ATX und DAX vor Pfingstwochenende im Plus -- Wall Street schließt höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen - Kein Handel in Hongkong
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt befanden sich vorm Wochenende auf einer Berg- und Talfahrt. An der Wall Street ging im Freitagshandel bergauf. Die Börsen in Fernost beendeten den Handel am Freitag fester.