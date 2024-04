3 Reasons to Buy Netflix Hand Over Fist After Its Record Performance

This isn't the first time Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has made its naysayers look silly.Ever since the Qwikster debacle back in 2011, when Netflix intended to split its DVD and streaming businesses, the company has rebounded from setbacks time and again, and its stock has reached new all-time highs.Now, Netflix seems ready to do it again. After plunging more than 70% from peak to trough in the aftermath of the pandemic, Netflix has recouped nearly all of its losses. And after its subscriber growth briefly turned negative in 2022, the company responded with a new set of strategies that are clearly paying off.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel