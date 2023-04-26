|
26.04.2023 16:07:00
3 Reasons to Buy Netflix Stock
Streaming video specialist Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported its first-quarter earnings on April 18, and the market wasn't impressed, as evidenced by the stock's decline following the update. Among other things, investors were not happy that Netflix added just 1.75 million net new subscribers in the period, that its revenue grew by only 3.7% year over year to $8.2 billion, and that its bottom-line figure dropped 18% to $1.3 billion.Those headline results certainly were not stellar, but a deeper look at the report reveals a trio of notable bright spots that constitute solid reasons to consider investing in the stock now.Investors will be familiar with the expression "cash is king." Corporations with enough cash coming in have more flexibility to invest in potentially lucrative growth avenues, and don't have to worry about finding the money to pay down their debt, among other things.Continue reading
