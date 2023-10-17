Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
17.10.2023

3 Reasons to Buy Netflix Stock Before Wednesday Night

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has been all over the stock charts in the last couple of years.After soaring through the pandemic, shares collapsed in the first half of 2022 as the company lost subscribers two quarters in a row. However, since then Netflix has regrouped, and the stock has more than doubled as the company launched a new ad-based subscription tier, returned to subscriber growth, and delivered strong profitability.With its third-quarter earnings report coming up Wednesday after hours, Netflix stock could be poised to pop again. Here are three reasons why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

