Netflix Aktie

Netflix für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061

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07.07.2026 16:47:00

3 Reasons to Buy Netflix Stock in July

It's not the holiday shopping season, but it's easy to see why Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) could feel like Christmas in July right now. Shares of the streaming video pioneer have fallen out of favor, a contrast to the overall rising market.This could be an opportunity as we head into earnings season. With its highly anticipated second-quarter results now less than 10 days away, Netflix's historically cheap valuation, and several bidding wars for smaller media platforms over the past two years, it could be a good time to binge-invest in the leading premium player.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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