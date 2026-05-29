Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
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29.05.2026 19:05:00
3 Reasons to Buy Netflix Stock in June
Here's a plot twist streaming fans probably never saw coming: Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares have plummeted 27% over the past year, a stark contrast to the broader market's rise. The provider of the world's most popular premium streaming service has lost investor confidence.Thankfully, investing isn't a one-and-done movie. It's a serialized drama. Netflix still has time to come out ahead, and the recovery could start as soon as this summer. Let's take a look at some reasons Netflix could be a winning portfolio move in June.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Netflix Inc.
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