|
02.11.2022 13:30:00
3 Reasons to Buy Netflix Stock Right Now
Streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) recently reported its third-quarter financial results. While the company's overall performance was strong, many investors focused on the fact that it added 2.4 million new subscribers during the period. Netflix had lost payers in the past two quarters, so the return to growth, especially a number that came in higher than what management had predicted, naturally excited the market.Furthermore, Netflix projects that it will add another 4.5 million new subscribers during Q4. That's excellent news for the company and its shareholders, but there are other things to be excited about with Netflix. Let's look at three reasons why Netflix's stock looks like a buy. Netflix's year-over-year revenue growth has decreased pretty consistently in the past three years.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!