3 Reasons to Buy NextEra Energy Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

The efficient markets hypothesis suggests that stock prices are rational, but anyone who invests for long enough knows that this isn't always true over short periods of time. Right now, NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) looks like it is being mispriced. There are reasons why Wall Street is worried, but the company's management team seems as confident as ever. Given a long history of success for the reliable dividend stock, here are three reasons why you might want to side with management and buy it.About 70% of NextEra Energy's business is roughly similar to its regulated utility competitors. This division owns Florida Power & Light, one of the largest utilities in the United States, among other assets. It is an attractive business, in no small part because Florida has benefited for years from people moving to the Sunshine State for tax and weather reasons. More residents means more customers, and therefore growth.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel