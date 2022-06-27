3 Reasons to Buy Novavax and 1 to Sell

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a pandemic stock. That's why it soared in 2020-21 when the world faced the worst pandemic since the influenza outbreak of 1918. When COVID-19 hit, this vaccine biotech made an almost impossible run, from a low of $4 a share all the way to $330.Now it's down to $50, and the company's market cap is under $4 billion. Is it a buy at these prices? Here are three arguments for buying Novavax stock and one reason for why you might want to avoid these shares.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading