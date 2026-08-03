NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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03.08.2026 16:07:00

3 Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock in August

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is starting to get lost in the crowd. The artificial intelligence (AI) bellwether remains on top of the market cap list, but its performance lately has been underwhelming.Nvidia ended July essentially where it started. The stock's 8% year-to-date gain and 13% increase over the past year trail the market on both counts. August offers the promise of something new: volatility. With a critical financial update now just three weeks away and a compelling valuation, Nvidia is ready to stand out from the crowd again.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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