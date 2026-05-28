NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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28.05.2026 22:07:00
3 Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock in June
It's not easy being on top. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has certainly done well as the world's leading artificial intelligence (AI) play. It's a 12-bagger over the past five years. It's beaten the market over the past year, rising 57%. However, its 14% climb so far in 2026 is just marginally ahead of the market averages.Adding insult to injury, several companies providing memory and infrastructure solutions for the AI revolution have doubled, tripled, and -- in some cases -- even done better than that. Why are the coattails moving faster than the coat wearer itself? Nvidia has the potential to get back on track as a market leader next month. Let's get into some of the reasons to buy this iconic growth stock in June.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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