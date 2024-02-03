|
03.02.2024 15:45:00
3 Reasons to Buy On Holding Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
On Holding (NYSE: ONON) has taken investors on a wild ride since its initial public offering on Sept. 15, 2021. The Swiss maker of footwear and athletic apparel went public at $24, and its stock more than doubled to an all-time high of $51.45 just two months later.But today, On trades at about $27. The bulls retreated as inflation squeezed its margins and rising interest rates compressed its valuations. However, I believe that pullback represents a golden buying opportunity for three simple reasons.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
