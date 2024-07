3 Reasons to Buy Palantir Like There's No Tomorrow

Shares of data mining and artificial intelligence (AI) specialist Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) have popped by an impressive 47% so far in 2024.Palantir surpassed consensus revenue estimates and met the adjusted earnings-per-share estimates in the first quarter of 2024. Despite blockbuster numbers, the stock tanked by nearly 15% after releasing this quarterly result as investors were disappointed with the company's conservative revenue guidance for full-year fiscal 2024.Since then, Palantir stock has gained back all of its losses, mainly driven by some recent profit-taking in semiconductor/AI stocks and market rotation from semiconductor stocks to software stocks. However, there is still a lot to like in this software-as-a-service (SaaS) player, known for its exceptional ability to mine mounds of government and enterprise data for actionable insights.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool