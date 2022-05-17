|
17.05.2022 17:07:00
3 Reasons to Buy PayPal, and 1 Reason to Sell
Shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) are currently down by more than 74% from their all-time high. The fintech pioneer's stock price has cratered due to investors' worries that rising inflation and slowing economic growth will affect consumer discretionary spending. The market is also concerned about a decline in e-commerce transactions as the world reverts to in-person shopping, the impact of eBay's transition to its own payments system, and the loss of transactions in Russia because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.Yet there remain at least three compelling reasons to view PayPal as a long-term buy -- and there's also one solid reason why you might want to sell the stock this month. Let's consider.Image Source: Getty ImagesContinue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
