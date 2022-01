3 Reasons to Buy PayPal in 2022 and Hold for the Long Haul

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After rising in value by over 600% in the last five years, share prices of financial technology stock PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) have slid almost 42.5% recently. Thanks to slowing growth stemming from its long-standing partnership ending with eBay , PayPal now trades with a price-to-earnings of 43, the lowest since nearly two years ago. Despite this ended partnership, I believe the company offers three excellent reasons that make it a buy for 2022 -- and a great long-term holding for the next decade.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading