06.02.2022 13:30:00
3 Reasons to Buy PayPal Stock
After its management reported 2022 guidance for revenue, earnings, and net new accounts that disappointed Wall Street, PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock tanked. The shares have tumbled more than 30% since the Feb. 1 announcement. And PayPal's stock has fallen a remarkable 60% from its all-time high in July 2021. Amid all the negativity, though, there were some bright spots in PayPal's fourth-quarter financial release. Opportunistic investors should consider these data points and look past the near-term pessimism. After all, PayPal is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 30, the lowest it's ever been at since spinning off from eBay in 2015. Here are three reasons you might want to buy this top fintech stock right now. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
