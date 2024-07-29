|
29.07.2024 16:30:00
3 Reasons to Buy PayPal Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) shareholders have not been having a good time, to say the least. This stock was once a highflier on Wall Street, but it has gotten crushed in recent years. The company's current market capitalization of $60 billion represents a massive 83% discount to its peak valuation of $363 billion, which occurred in July 2021.Clearly, the market is souring on PayPal. But there's a lucrative opportunity here for long-term investors. Here are three undeniable reasons to buy this fintech stock like there's no tomorrow.There are lots of companies out there that aren't profitable or that carry unsustainable debt on the balance sheet. Fortunately, PayPal is not one of them. This business is in a strong financial position, which reduces risk for investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!