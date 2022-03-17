|
17.03.2022 14:25:50
3 Reasons to Buy PepsiCo Stock
Since hitting an all-time high last November, the Nasdaq Composite has plunged as much as 20% in value and is currently down about 17.1%. Several popular stocks in the index have fallen even further, but some Nasdaq-traded stocks have not been hit nearly as hard. For instance, consumer staples giant PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) is trading down only about 9.9% from its peak $177 share price reached in January. The recent correction in PepsiCo's stock seems to be a temporary issue related to its most recent earnings report and actually just created a buying opportunity for some investors. The price drop is one rather obvious reason to buy this value stock, but there are at least three other reasons to consider. Let's dive into the stock's fundamentals and valuation and find out why PepsiCo is a buy right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
