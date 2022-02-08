NEU: Krypto-Sparplan bei BISON. Einfach und stressfrei in Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. investieren.-w-
08.02.2022 13:39:00

3 Reasons to Buy Pinterest in February

Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) have been hammered, with them hitting their all-time high almost a year ago. Shares are currently almost 70% off these highs, even though the company is making impressive strides in further monetizing its large user base.The company reported its fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 3, and few investors had high hopes. Meta Platforms reported weakness in its advertising business, making many investors believe Pinterest would suffer the same fate. However, the company hit it out of the park, beating Wall Street estimates on both the top and bottom lines by reporting $846.6 million in revenue and almost $175 million in net income for Q4. More than beating estimates, however, Pinterest reported three figures that should have made any long-term investor excited about its future.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
