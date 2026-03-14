Pinterest Aktie
WKN DE: A2PGMG / ISIN: US72352L1061
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14.03.2026 20:30:00
3 Reasons to Buy Pinterest Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock isn't doing well. The company's shares are down 30% this year alone and 40% over the past 12 months. This is partly due to the impact of tariffs on Pinterest's financial results. Last year, the social media specialist's revenue suffered as demand for ads on its platform from large retailers -- who were especially hit by heavy import duties -- declined as they cut marketing spending to reduce expenses and protect their margins. Although this is a real issue for Pinterest, there remain excellent reasons to buy the stock and hold it for the long term. Let's consider three of them.Image source: Getty Images.The digital advertising market is competitive, with many social media websites and apps (and platforms outside this niche) where retailers can target potential customers. Pinterest is not the largest among them, but it does have some advantages that set it apart. Pinterest offers a different experience from most of its peers due to its visual focus. The company's platform is not geared toward breaking news, discussions, or debates on divisive issues. Instead, it helps spark its users' creativity through a vast library of images. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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