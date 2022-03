3 Reasons to Buy Plug Power, and 1 Reason to Sell

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Operating for more than two decades, Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has neither become profitable nor been able to generate positive cash flow from its operations. But the fuel cell company has been growing its revenue at an accelerated rate in the last few years. Does that hint that profitability, which so far has been elusive, is around the corner? Let's look at Plug Power's operations and progress to find three positive reasons and one negative.In the last five years, Plug Power's revenue has risen by nearly six times, from $86 million in 2016 to $502 million in 2021. By contrast, from 2011 to 2016, the company's revenue just roughly tripled. Clearly, Plug Power has been growing its revenue rapidly lately.A Plug Power hydrogen production plant. Image source: Plug Power.Continue reading