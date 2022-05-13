Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
13.05.2022 14:07:00
3 Reasons to Buy QuantumScape, and 1 Reason to Sell
Top companies, from automakers to parts suppliers, are working hard to fulfill the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs). At the same time, companies are continuously improving their EV offerings in terms of performance, range they can go on a single charge, and cost.Solid-state battery technology company QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) is working on batteries that will help EVs go longer distances on a single charge and take less time to recharge, while costing less than the batteries currently in use. Obviously, there is a lot of interest in how the company is progressing. Let's look at QuantumScape's progress and plans, and discuss whether the stock is a buy.In its latest quarterly results released last month, QuantumScape updated investors on its progress. The company has gotten encouraging results for its 16-layer cells. Cells for use in automotive applications require several dozen layers, and QuantumScape is progressively increasing layers to test energy retention and cycling behavior with each addition. Furthermore, it feels confident about increasing layers without materially affecting the cells' performance.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu QuantumScape Corporationmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu QuantumScape Corporationmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|QuantumScape Corporation
|12,36
|12,16%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen deutlich höher -- ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel mit klarem Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten die Handelswoche deutlich höher. Auch die amerikanischen Börsen zeigten nach oben. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten zum Wochenausklang stark.