Realty Income Aktie
WKN: 899744 / ISIN: US7561091049
|
27.12.2025 03:20:00
3 Reasons to Buy Realty Income Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
I'm a hardcore dividend investor, with a penchant for boring high-yield stocks. Realty Income (NYSE: O) is right at home in my portfolio. There are three reasons why you might want to add this giant net lease real estate investment trust (REIT) to your portfolio, too.With a market cap of $52 billion, Realty Income is one of the largest REITs in the world. It is multiple times the size of its next closest competitor. And it is the bellwether name in the net lease segment of the broader REIT sector. (A net lease requires the tenant to pay for most property-level operating costs.)Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
