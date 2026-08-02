Reddit Aktie

Reddit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A406FX / ISIN: US75734B1008

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02.08.2026 16:07:00

3 Reasons to Buy Reddit Stock in August

July ended with a whimper for Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) investors. Shares of the company behind the popular "community of communities" platform plummeted 21% on Friday, following a poorly received financial update.It's the latest step down for the fast-growing forum developer. Shares of Reddit have now fallen 39% in 2026. Momentum is clearly not on its side, but last month's pessimism can be this month's opportunity. Let's go over some of the reasons now might be a good time to consider buying a piece of Reddit.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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