Reddit Aktie
WKN DE: A406FX / ISIN: US75734B1008
|
02.08.2026 16:07:00
3 Reasons to Buy Reddit Stock in August
July ended with a whimper for Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) investors. Shares of the company behind the popular "community of communities" platform plummeted 21% on Friday, following a poorly received financial update.It's the latest step down for the fast-growing forum developer. Shares of Reddit have now fallen 39% in 2026. Momentum is clearly not on its side, but last month's pessimism can be this month's opportunity. Let's go over some of the reasons now might be a good time to consider buying a piece of Reddit.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Reddit
|
30.07.26
|Ausblick: Reddit präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
15.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Reddit präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
01.05.26
|Reddit-Aktie klettert: Deutliches Plus beim Gewinn und Umsatz (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.26
|Ausblick: Reddit verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
31.03.26
|Aktien von Snap, Reddit, Meta & Co.: Australische Behörden prüfen Einhaltung des Social-Media-Verbots (dpa-AFX)
|
06.02.26