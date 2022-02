3 Reasons to Buy Roblox and 1 Reason to Sell

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The metaverse is coming.That seems to be the growing consensus as big technology companies like Meta Platforms, Apple, and Microsoft are all prominently talking about their place in it. This strongly suggests that investors need to be paying attention to what the developing metaverse economy could mean for their investment portfolios. The hype is justified.Smaller public entities are talking about metaverse potential too. For instance, online gaming and game creation platform company Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) came public last year amid metaverse hype (although its share price has suffered along with many other tech growth stocks over the past several months due to a market-wide sell-off).Continue reading